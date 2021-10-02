Nauset Together We Can (NTWC) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization representing the youth of the Lower Cape. NTWC came together more than 25 years ago and has been the force behind the Finch skateboard park in Orleans and YAS (Youth After School) - an after-school drop-in program for middle school students in the Nauset region.
FREE Drop-in program for Middle School students located at 44 Main Street Orleans
Open Monday-Friday 3:00 to 5:30 pm
YAS runs early October through June and follows the Nauset School calendar
Finch Skatepark - 78 Eldredge Parkway, Orleans MA 02653
Open 8am to 10pm daily - weather permitting
Nauset Together We Can and the Finch Skatepark are funded with the generous support of:
The Towns of Brewster, Eastham and Orleans
The Church of the Holy Spirit
The Federated Church of Orleans
The Kelley Foundation
The Orleans Community Preservation Committee
And the contributions of local businesses, volunteers and individual donors
Tax deductible contributions of any amount are appreciated and can be made by check payable to:
Nauset Together We Can
PO Box 792 Orleans, MA 02653
or by clicking the link below
PO Box 792 Orleans MA 02653
Copyright © Nauset Together We Can - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.